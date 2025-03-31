Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.78. 63,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.16. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $38.74 and a 1 year high of $57.19.

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 69,573 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $3,246,971.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,705,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,623,656.76. This trade represents a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

