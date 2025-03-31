Best Lithium Stocks To Consider – March 30th

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, Albemarle, Enovix, and SolarEdge Technologies are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks refer to shares of companies engaged in the extraction, production, and sometimes the exploration of lithium—a critical element used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage. Investors often track these stocks as part of their strategy to capitalize on the growing demand for lithium driven by the global shift towards cleaner energy and advanced battery technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.66. 10,220,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,706,266. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.73 and a 200-day moving average of $113.71. The stock has a market cap of $510.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.99. 4,251,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,339. The stock has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day moving average is $62.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $57.85 and a 12 month high of $74.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIO

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of ALB traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.21. 1,987,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,787. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.87. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $67.23 and a 52-week high of $137.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALB

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Enovix stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.48. 5,454,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,044,923. Enovix has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENVX

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.85. 2,245,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,092,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $73.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $931.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEDG

Further Reading