Best Social Media Stocks To Follow Today – March 28th

Shopify, Vertiv, and Mondelez International are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that primarily operate social media platforms or rely heavily on online content sharing and digital communication for revenue, often through advertising models. Their market performance is typically tied to user engagement growth, digital advertising trends, and evolving regulatory and privacy issues in the tech sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

SHOP stock traded down $5.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.09. 7,778,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,725,907. The company has a market cap of $125.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.60. Shopify has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.35.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,026,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,713,230. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.23. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $62.40 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,177,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,638,740. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $87.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

