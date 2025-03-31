Best Utility Stocks Worth Watching – March 30th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, CRH, Eaton, American Electric Power, and AutoZone are the seven Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares in companies that provide essential public services, such as electricity, water, and natural gas. Because these services are consistently needed, utility stocks tend to offer stable dividends and lower volatility, making them a popular choice for conservative and income-focused investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $9.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.55. 123,100,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,218,015. The stock has a market cap of $847.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.19, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $8.48 on Friday, hitting $526.04. 5,316,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,216. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $492.00 and its 200-day moving average is $470.92. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $537.63. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. 136,793,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,809,757. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH traded down $4.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.09. 11,039,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,457,916. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.68. CRH has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $110.97. The stock has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of ETN traded down $6.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,254,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.42. The firm has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Eaton has a one year low of $255.65 and a one year high of $379.99.

American Electric Power (AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

American Electric Power stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.96. 6,173,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,178. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.12. The firm has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $79.16 and a 52 week high of $109.52.

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Shares of AZO traded down $58.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,769.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,256. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $2,728.97 and a 1-year high of $3,838.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,483.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,279.56. The stock has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

