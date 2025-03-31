Best Virtual Reality Stocks To Watch Now – March 28th

Meta Platforms, GameStop, Unity Software, Best Buy, EPAM Systems, Kopin, and Ambarella are the seven Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of companies that develop, produce, or distribute technology and content for immersive virtual reality experiences. They offer investors exposure to a cutting-edge sector with applications in entertainment, education, training, and healthcare, though they can also be subject to volatility due to rapid technological changes and market acceptance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $22.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $579.85. 8,904,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,209,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $414.50 and a 52-week high of $740.91. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $655.95 and a 200 day moving average of $607.98.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE GME traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.34. The company had a trading volume of 38,111,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,575,173. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.66. GameStop has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.10 and a beta of -0.29.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Shares of U stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,021,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,563,983. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.27. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $30.88.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

NYSE:BBY traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.09. The stock had a trading volume of 976,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,675. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Best Buy has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $103.71.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $6.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.70. 287,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,813. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $277.04. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.78.

Kopin (KOPN)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

NASDAQ KOPN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.96. 7,282,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,746. The company has a market cap of $152.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.74. Kopin has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17.

Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

NASDAQ AMBA traded down $2.36 on Friday, reaching $50.34. 133,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,640. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.78. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.30.

