BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA decreased its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,013 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in BHP Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,483 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank raised its holdings in BHP Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 4,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,155 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group stock opened at $48.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.90. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.46.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.77%.

BHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

