Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2025

Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCGGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Binah Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 205.99% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

BCG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 102,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,991. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. Binah Capital Group has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $12.22.

Binah Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities.

