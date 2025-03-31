Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG) Releases Earnings Results

Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Binah Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 205.99% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.
Binah Capital Group Trading Down 1.0 %
BCG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 102,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,991. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. Binah Capital Group has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $12.22.
Binah Capital Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Binah Capital Group
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Binah Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Binah Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.