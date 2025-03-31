bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2025

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAFGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. bioAffinity Technologies had a negative return on equity of 205.09% and a negative net margin of 91.22%. bioAffinity Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

bioAffinity Technologies Price Performance

Shares of bioAffinity Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. bioAffinity Technologies has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $3.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.12.

About bioAffinity Technologies

(Get Free Report)

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF)

Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.