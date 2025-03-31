bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) Posts Earnings Results

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. bioAffinity Technologies had a negative return on equity of 205.09% and a negative net margin of 91.22%. bioAffinity Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

bioAffinity Technologies Price Performance

Shares of bioAffinity Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. bioAffinity Technologies has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $3.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.12.

Get bioAffinity Technologies alerts:

About bioAffinity Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.