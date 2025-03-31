BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEM) Short Interest Down 32.2% in March

BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,300 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the February 28th total of 208,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of BioStem Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.13. 51,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,059. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a market cap of $152.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of -0.39. BioStem Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $28.26.

BioStem Technologies, Inc, a life sciences corporation, focuses on discovering, developing, and producing pharmaceutical and regenerative medicine products and services. It develops various biologic stem cell based alternative products, as a treatment for ailments, such as joint pain, tendon and ligament injuries, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune diseases.

