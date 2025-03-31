Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 464 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 795,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,639,000 after acquiring an additional 110,149 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,431,000. Finally, Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $269.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $233.95 and a 12 month high of $300.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

