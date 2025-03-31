Blair William & Co. IL Buys 590 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $289,403,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,622,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 22,093.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 254,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,903,000 after acquiring an additional 253,634 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,158,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 426,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,239,000 after purchasing an additional 83,163 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $188.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.54 and its 200 day moving average is $219.43. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $185.18 and a 1 year high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.