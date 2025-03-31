Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588,357 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.14% of Core Scientific worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Core Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Core Scientific by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point cut their target price on Core Scientific from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

CORZ opened at $7.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 6.83. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $18.63.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $94.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 129,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $1,849,220.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,051,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,215,481.76. The trade was a 5.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan sold 88,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $1,258,531.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,128,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,789,911.20. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 748,282 shares of company stock worth $10,978,104. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

