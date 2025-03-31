Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $97.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.51. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $93.64 and a 52 week high of $132.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.6159 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.66%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.02.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

