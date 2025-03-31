Blair William & Co. IL Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,629 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $29.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSX. Citigroup decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

