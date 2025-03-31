Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus set a $90.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $69.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $69.25 and a 52-week high of $89.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average of $77.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

