Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,365 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,703 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RKLB. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen upgraded Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

RKLB stock opened at $18.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.32 and a beta of 2.06. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $33.34.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $132.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 39.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank Klein sold 1,835 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $36,571.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,417,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,253,644.92. This trade represents a 0.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

