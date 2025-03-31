Blair William & Co. IL Sells 887 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.07% of Colliers International Group worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $120.19 on Monday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.01 and a 1 year high of $156.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CIGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities set a $160.00 price objective on Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.40.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

