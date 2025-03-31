Blair William & Co. IL Sells 9,657 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,657 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.10% of Five Below worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Five Below during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,936.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,552.92. The trade was a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,830.32. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below Trading Down 7.8 %

Five Below stock opened at $73.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $182.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.58.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.16.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

