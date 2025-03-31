BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE DSM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.81. 111,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,329. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $6.38.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

