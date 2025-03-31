Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Short Interest Down 37.5% in March

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 38,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 138,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Bolt Biotherapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 33.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 28,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BOLT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.13.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

BOLT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.42. 70,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,513. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.46% and a negative net margin of 665.56%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.