Boston Research & Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Boston Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,953,000 after purchasing an additional 119,060 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,789,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,498,000 after acquiring an additional 176,938 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $529,562,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,901,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,845,000 after purchasing an additional 29,136 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $221.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.81 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.9188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.