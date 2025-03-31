Boston Research & Management Inc. Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $76.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $68.74 and a twelve month high of $78.95.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

