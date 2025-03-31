Boston Research & Management Inc. Invests $109,000 in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA)

Boston Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Empire State Realty OP in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty OP during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty OP during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ESBA stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. Empire State Realty OP, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

