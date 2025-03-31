Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $27.95 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,102 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Arch Capital Group worth $27,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ACGL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.19.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.9 %

ACGL stock opened at $95.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.09. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.54. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $87.42 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,093. The trade was a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

