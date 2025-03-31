Brokerages Set B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Price Target at C$6.01

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.01.

BTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cormark upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

B2Gold Trading Down 8.6 %

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$4.15 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of C$3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 27,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total value of C$108,383.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$62.24. This represents a 99.94 % decrease in their position. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 86,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total transaction of C$333,009.60. Insiders have sold 168,420 shares of company stock valued at $649,531 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

