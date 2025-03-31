Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires New Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 413.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 39.63%. On average, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 113.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

