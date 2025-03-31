Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 278 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other US Foods news, Director David W. Bullock bought 4,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,770. This trade represents a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Melius initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

US Foods Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $64.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $73.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.50.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

