Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $238.37 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.92 and a 1 year high of $241.09. The company has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Republic Services from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.88.

In related news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

