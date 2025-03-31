Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $608,000 Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 90.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $1,171,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 244,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 58,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 83,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

CMG stock opened at $49.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.57. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.55 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

