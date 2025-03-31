Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $770,000 Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,206,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 275.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 22,943 shares during the period.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $92.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.08 and a 12 month high of $107.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1366 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

