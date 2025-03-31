Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 147 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 530.8% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Marathon Capitl upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $385.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.54.

GE Vernova Trading Down 0.1 %

GEV opened at $302.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.33. The company has a market capitalization of $83.52 billion and a PE ratio of 54.44. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.00 and a 1-year high of $447.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.