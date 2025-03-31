Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 307 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $237.01 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $307.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.32 and its 200-day moving average is $270.93. The stock has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,089,714.45. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,395.74. This represents a 50.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.05.

View Our Latest Report on MAR

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.