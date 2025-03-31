BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02), with a volume of 1644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

The stock has a market cap of £1.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported GBX (1.62) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSF Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 47.59% and a negative net margin of 2,542.63%.

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

