Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BURL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.20.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL stock opened at $238.00 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.64 and a 1 year high of $298.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.38.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 493 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $135,944.75. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,253,808. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,774 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

