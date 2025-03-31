Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in March

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Buzzi Price Performance
Shares of BZZUY traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25. Buzzi has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $29.49.
About Buzzi
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Buzzi
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- AT&T and Verizon: 2 Telecom Titans for a Tariff-Proof Play
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 High-Performing Tech ETFs to Diversify Your Portfolio
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Netflix Poised for Significant Rally as a Safe Haven Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.