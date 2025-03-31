Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in March

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2025

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Buzzi Price Performance

Shares of BZZUY traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25. Buzzi has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $29.49.

About Buzzi

(Get Free Report)

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.