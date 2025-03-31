C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Boosts Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 187.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,986 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.9% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 298,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 14,430 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 48,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,665,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 92,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

