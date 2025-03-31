C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,312 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Affirm by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Affirm by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In related news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 6,541 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $407,373.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,963 shares in the company, valued at $184,535.64. The trade was a 68.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $967,090.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,665,792.96. This represents a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,301 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,543 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Affirm from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Affirm from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Affirm from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.76.

Affirm Stock Performance

AFRM stock opened at $46.20 on Monday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.08 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a current ratio of 11.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.51.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

