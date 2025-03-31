C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $937,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $699,000.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IDEV opened at $69.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.93 and a 200-day moving average of $67.93. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $62.39 and a 1-year high of $71.56.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

