C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 121,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $1,162,763.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 404,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,953.52. The trade was a 23.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Boone sold 17,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $148,945.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,251.83. This trade represents a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 691,597 shares of company stock worth $5,671,783. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $6.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.95. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

