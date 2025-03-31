C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases 345 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 39,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,187,000 after acquiring an additional 96,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.85 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.00 and its 200-day moving average is $98.41.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

