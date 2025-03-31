C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases New Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 9.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in BRP by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 192,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BRP by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after acquiring an additional 15,892 shares during the last quarter.

Get BRP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.40.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOOO opened at $34.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.37. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.05 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $49.41. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.03.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BRP had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 61.20%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1508 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.21%.

BRP Company Profile

(Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.