C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 5,059 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $32.80 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.99 and a 1-year high of $36.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

