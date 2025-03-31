Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $324.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.73, for a total transaction of $164,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,689,425.79. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $28,876,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at $17,320,940. This represents a 62.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,021 shares of company stock valued at $31,229,155. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock opened at $256.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $230.09 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.55 and a 200 day moving average of $284.52. The company has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.