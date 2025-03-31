Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the February 28th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSQ traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.03. The stock had a trading volume of 185,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,610. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.65.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Institutional Trading of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Herman purchased 11,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $212,981.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,981.09. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $37,807,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1,679.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 217,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 204,925 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,147,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,749,000 after buying an additional 155,114 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,148,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after buying an additional 146,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 675,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after buying an additional 123,277 shares during the period.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

