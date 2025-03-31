California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434,564 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 24,709 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.55% of Electronic Arts worth $209,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $650,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,895,216.10. This trade represents a 11.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $147,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,405.12. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $3,018,560. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EA. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.65.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $144.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

