California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,028 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of CrowdStrike worth $123,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 119.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 139,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Baird R W cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.79, for a total transaction of $796,002.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,024 shares in the company, valued at $12,649,782.96. This represents a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $2,160,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811,842 shares in the company, valued at $280,613,187.30. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,801 shares of company stock valued at $42,092,255 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $357.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 700.23, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $388.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.49. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $455.59.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

