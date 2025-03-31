California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 18,207 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,151,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,207 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.48% of Cardinal Health worth $136,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 240,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,749,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in Cardinal Health by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 180,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus set a $148.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $136.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.86. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $93.17 and a one year high of $137.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

