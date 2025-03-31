California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,215 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,458,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.46% of WEC Energy Group worth $137,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3,828.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $119,795.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,635.67. This represents a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $2,715,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,865,612.10. This represents a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.2 %

WEC stock opened at $107.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $110.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.06). WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.