Cannell & Spears LLC Has $17.41 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Cannell & Spears LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,185 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $17,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,975,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,078,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,716,000 after purchasing an additional 87,675 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,075,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,138,000 after purchasing an additional 58,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance
Shares of CCEP opened at $86.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $65.94 and a 1 year high of $88.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.33.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
