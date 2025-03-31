Cannell & Spears LLC Has $17.41 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Cannell & Spears LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,185 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $17,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,975,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,078,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,716,000 after purchasing an additional 87,675 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,075,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,138,000 after purchasing an additional 58,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CCEP opened at $86.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $65.94 and a 1 year high of $88.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCEP

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.