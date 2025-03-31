Cannell & Spears LLC Increases Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cannell & Spears LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 115.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,645 shares during the quarter. United Airlines makes up 1.3% of Cannell & Spears LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cannell & Spears LLC owned 0.19% of United Airlines worth $61,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after buying an additional 53,361 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Barclays set a $140.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $140.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Melius Research upgraded shares of United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

United Airlines Trading Down 4.5 %

UAL opened at $70.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.52 and a 200 day moving average of $86.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

